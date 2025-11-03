BARK (BARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $103.5670 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

BARK Stock Down 1.6%

BARK stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.87. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Institutional Trading of BARK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in BARK by 58.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BARK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 40.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 177,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BARK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BARK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

