Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 324,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 145,110 shares.The stock last traded at $13.8750 and had previously closed at $14.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on FORD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forward Industries to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
