Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 774 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.62 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

