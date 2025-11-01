VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $101.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

