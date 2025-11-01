Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 137.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $157.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $149.00. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

