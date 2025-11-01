Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.2143.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average is $176.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
