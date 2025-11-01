Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.2143.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,901,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after purchasing an additional 295,738 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 313,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after purchasing an additional 228,479 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,400,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average is $176.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

