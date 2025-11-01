AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,943 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,128. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE KMI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

