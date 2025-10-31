Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.88. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 75,749 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,460,000. North Ground Capital increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 234,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

