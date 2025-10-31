Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.88. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 75,749 shares trading hands.
Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.
Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Equity Fund
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.