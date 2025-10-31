Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New Investment in NexGen Energy $NXE

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXE opened at $9.79 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.44.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

