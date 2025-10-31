JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stock Holdings Lifted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 627.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 84,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 72,754 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 683,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 177,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

