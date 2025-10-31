KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.98. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

