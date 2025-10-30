TARS AI (TAI) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

TARS AI (TAI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One TARS AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. TARS AI has a market cap of $27.45 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TARS AI has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TARS AI Token Profile

TARS AI’s genesis date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.0413427 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,968,221.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TARS AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

