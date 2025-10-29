WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

