The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 19.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

