The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:KR opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

