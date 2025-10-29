Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Down 2.6%

MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $162.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.71. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the transaction, the president owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.