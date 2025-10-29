Ardent Health, Inc. $ARDT Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardent Health were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ardent Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 817,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ardent Health by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ardent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ardent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ardent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ardent Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ardent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Ardent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Ardent Health had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

