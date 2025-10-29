Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,388 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

RTX stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

