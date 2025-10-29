Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $502.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $503.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

