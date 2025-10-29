International Business Machines Corporation $IBM is Corrado Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $312.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

