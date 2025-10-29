Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Walt Disney makes up about 4.7% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

