Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3297) per share and revenue of $9.4260 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.43%.

In related news, Director Lazar Nikolic purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $58,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,224.73. The trade was a 251.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9,425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 996,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,020.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 720,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 656,164 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 104,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 948.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 128,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

