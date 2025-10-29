Ellington Financial (EFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $121.9930 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%.The business had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,161.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.81%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. This represents a 7.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

