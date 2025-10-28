The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $39,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 114.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $188.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

