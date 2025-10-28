Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $75,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.50.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $434.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.32 and a 200 day moving average of $407.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.