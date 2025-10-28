Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 354,112 SiBone $SIBN

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of SiBone as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiBone during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SiBone by 55.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 224,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SiBone by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone during the first quarter worth about $683,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $193,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,354.33. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $176,950.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,382.40. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,141 shares of company stock valued at $680,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. SiBone has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 8.38.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

