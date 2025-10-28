Facet Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

