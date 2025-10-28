Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Stake Cut by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.60, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,061.54%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

