Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 467 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2%

ZBH opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $114.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

