Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $470,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,519,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $568,042,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

