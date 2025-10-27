Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

