Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,087,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.