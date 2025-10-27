Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:ROK opened at $357.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $361.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

