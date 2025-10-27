Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 369 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 325.3% in the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 138.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $126.77.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.88 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

