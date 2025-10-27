Curat Global LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Curat Global LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Curat Global LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $193.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.14.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.