Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,580 ($34.37) and last traded at GBX 2,565.50 ($34.17), with a volume of 5576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,560 ($34.10).
Herald Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,426.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,281.96.
Herald Company Profile
Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.
