Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,580 ($34.37) and last traded at GBX 2,565.50 ($34.17), with a volume of 5576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,560 ($34.10).

Herald Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,426.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,281.96.

Get Herald alerts:

Herald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.