Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFP) Cut to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2025

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFPGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

