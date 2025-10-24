Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.50. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

