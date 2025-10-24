Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF $KRMA

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $417.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

