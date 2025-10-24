Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,238,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 3,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Down 3.4%

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

