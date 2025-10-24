Cornerstone Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

