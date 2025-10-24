Cornerstone Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Tidemark LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 218.5% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.