Patten Group Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $289.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Beware The Death Cross: 3 Stocks Triggering This Spooky Signal
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.