Members Trust Co Has $747,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $110,209,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $289.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

