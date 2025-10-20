Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 9th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $495.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.29.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

