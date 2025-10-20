Financial Comparison: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) versus Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lument Finance Trust and Acadian Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Acadian Asset Management 0 2 3 0 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Acadian Asset Management has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Acadian Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acadian Asset Management is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Acadian Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 14.50% 12.51% 2.01% Acadian Asset Management 16.65% 174.31% 17.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Acadian Asset Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $122.13 million 0.76 $22.65 million $0.19 9.39 Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million 3.28 $85.00 million $2.40 19.30

Acadian Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadian Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acadian Asset Management beats Lument Finance Trust on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

