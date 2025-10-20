Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. $VALE

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth $371,778,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vale by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500,437 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vale by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,932,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,959 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $36,118,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $34,751,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.