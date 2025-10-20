Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $495.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.93 and its 200-day moving average is $464.85.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.29.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

