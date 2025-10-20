Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 571.8% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the second quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.20 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

