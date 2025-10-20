Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $260,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

